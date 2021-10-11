You Won't Believe Which Real Housewives Are Fighting in Ultimate Girls Trip's First Trailer

Watch : Melissa Gorga Supports Teresa & Louie's Relationship at NYFW

Money can't buy you class—but it can sure pay for the ultimate vacay.

Finally, we're getting a sneak peek at the Real Housewives Peacock spin-off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and it's clear that there's a Ramona Coaster of a season ahead.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. Kyle Richards warns her husband Mauricio Umansky during the just-released trailer that The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer earned her nickname because "she's all over the place."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore also goes head-to-head with the Singer Stinger, yelling, "Who the f--- do you think you are, Ramona?!" after Ramona tells her, "F--k you!" And, it's not a true girls trip until Ramona "pees her pants" after laughing too hard.

The ladies also get it on with the men in their lives. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite Teresa Giudice has "phone sex" with boyfriend Luis Ruelas while away, and Kyle seems to keep it kinky with Mauricio as he surprises the cast in Turks and Caicos.