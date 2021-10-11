How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reacted to Kim Kardashian Roasting Their Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Yes, Kourtney Kardashian approves of those Saturday Night Live jokes.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian brought the laughs when she hosted the NBC sketch comedy show, during which she and comedian Mikey Day impersonated sister Kourtney and boyfriend Travis Barker. So, how did the couple feel about the playful roasting? According to a source, "Kourtney and Travis loved it."

"Kim wanted the jokes to be a complete surprise to the family," the insider tells E! News. "The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn't want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job."

Though she couldn't be there in person—due to prior plans with Travis and her kids—Kourtney gushed over Kim's big debut on her Instagram Stories, writing, "PROUD SISTER!"