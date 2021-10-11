KardashiansCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Penelope Disick Get a Sweet Lift From Travis Barker During Family Night Out

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 11, 2021
Celebrity Families Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian Celeb Kids Kardashian News Kardashians Halloween Couples Shows Penelope Disick
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

A jack of all trades. 

Travis Barker proved that he is the ultimate spooky season sidekick during another spook-tacular family outing with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. After kicking off the Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, the couple opted for a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19.

Now, as the Oct. holiday inches closer, Travis and Kourtney explored immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10—and the Sunday outing made for one special moment between Travis and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick

Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories capturing the spooky festivities, including an expertly-carved pumpkin featuring her and Travis. They're not pump-kidding around over there! Yet, the cutest pic was no doubt a snapshot of Travis carrying Penelope, 9, on his shoulders as his daughter Alabama Barker walked beside them. The group explored large ghoulish displays, large spiderwebs and oversized jack-o-lanterns as they walked through the destination. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Visit to Halloween Horror Nights

While Alabama has already called Kourtney her "stepmom", it's clear that Travis is becoming a father figure to Penelope as well.

Instagram

After the Blink-182 drummer gifted Penelope a pink drum set for her birthday, the tween has rocked face tattoos and red hair, following in the newly punk footsteps of her mom.

Instagram

Penelope even dressed up like a little devil to attend Nights of the Jack!

Instagram

See inside their sweet family weekend above, and check out how the Kardashian-Jenners are already prepping for Halloween below. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Witches

Hee hee hee!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Pumpkins

Spooky!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Halloween Cupcakes

Yum!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Baking With Stormi

Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster enjoy some cupcakes.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guilty Pleasure

Even Kylie can't resist Trader Joe's' fall offerings!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's New Pet

The not-so-itsy-bitsy-spider.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Other Babies

Baby pumpkins!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getting into the Holiday Spirit

Kourtney models a costume.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Always Watching at Kourt's House

Yikes!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Spooktacular Centerpiece at Kourt's House

Fancy!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
A Plea

Someone want to get that?

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Just Having a Friend Over...

...at Kourt's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Oh My Gourd

Kourtney's pumpkins are terrifying.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Welcome...

...to Kourtney's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum!

Kourtney offers a sweet treat of her own.

