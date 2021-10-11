Why Timothée Chalamet Isn't Ready to Talk About Armie Hammer Controversy

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Timothée Chalamet says that questions about the controversy surrounding former co-star Armie Hammer are "worthy of a larger conversation."



Chalamet, who shared the big screen with Hammer in the film, Call Me By Your Name, was asked about his thoughts on former co-star in a recent interview with TIME.

In March, a former partner accused Hammer of rape and abuse, allegations the actor denies. At the time of the accusations, Hammer had already been embroiled in controversy since January when he addressed rumors that he sent Instagram messages (which haven't been verified) that reportedly included mentions of sexual acts and other fantasies, which allegedly included aspects of cannibalism. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims," Hammer said in a statement at the time, calling them "vicious and spurious online attacks against me."

When the outlet asked Chalamet about the actor, he said, "I totally get why you're asking that. But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Chalamet and Hammer forged a friendship while starring in the 2017 movie, of which they each earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances and saw their careers skyrocket respectively.