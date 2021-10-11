Why Timothée Chalamet Isn't Ready to Talk About Armie Hammer Controversy

Timothée Chalamet says that questions about the controversy surrounding former co-star Armie Hammer are "worthy of a larger conversation."
Chalamet, who shared the big screen with Hammer in the film, Call Me By Your Name, was asked about his thoughts on former co-star in a recent interview with TIME.
In March, a former partner accused Hammer of rape and abuse, allegations the actor denies. At the time of the accusations, Hammer had already been embroiled in controversy since January when he addressed rumors that he sent Instagram messages (which haven't been verified) that reportedly included mentions of sexual acts and other fantasies, which allegedly included aspects of cannibalism. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims," Hammer said in a statement at the time, calling them "vicious and spurious online attacks against me."
When the outlet asked Chalamet about the actor, he said, "I totally get why you're asking that. But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."
Chalamet and Hammer forged a friendship while starring in the 2017 movie, of which they each earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances and saw their careers skyrocket respectively.
On March 18, high-profile attorney Gloria Allred and a woman named Effie, who declined to give her last name, spoke to the press about her alleged relationship with the actor. Effie alleged that their relationship began in 2016, when she was 20 years old, and stated that their relationship "progressed rapidly." Hammer's behavior "became increasingly more violent," she alleged, adding, "He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually."
"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," Effie alleged, "During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."
In response to the allegations, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler issued a statement to E! News that said in part, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
This past June, Vanity Fair—who cited three anonymous sources—reported that the actor, who spent much of quarantine in the Cayman Islands, left the location and entered a treatment program in late May for a number of personal matters including "drug, alcohol and sex issues." The outlet also added that he had the support of his family, including ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he has two kids.
One source in the Vanity Fair story—who was described as a Hammer family friend—said that the actor was "committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids." The "close friend" added, "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being."
In response to reports that Hammer is seeking treatment, Allred issued a statement from Effie to E! News, that read, "While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me."
E! News reached out to Hammer's lawyer and Chambers' rep for comment at the time of the Vanity Fair story's publication but did not receive a response.
Following the allegations, Hammer dropped out of a number of upcoming projects, including films Shotgun Wedding and The Offer.