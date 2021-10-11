Reba McEntire Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Divorce

What do you say about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce?
Amid the singer's painful split from the music manager, his former stepmom Reba McEntire is weighing in.
"You know, I love them both," the 66-year-old country music star, who was married to Brandon's father Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, recently told Extra. "Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this. I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart."
Kelly, 39, filed for divorce from Brandon, 44, in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed an order in August noting their "marital or domestic partnership status" will officially end on Jan. 7, 2022. That same month, Kelly was ordered to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in temporary spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support.
Kelly and Brandon, who wed in 2013, share two children together: River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge ruled last November that Kelly and Brandon will share joint legal and physical custody of their kids, with Kelly having primary physical custody of the children in Los Angeles and Brandon having visitations on weekends, holidays and school breaks. At the time, the documents noted these orders were temporary as Kelly and Brandon navigate their divorce. Brandon also has two children, Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock, from a previous marriage.
While several aspects of the exes' divorce have been reported on in the media, Kelly and Brandon have said little about the split publicly.
"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."