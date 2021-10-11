Tom Brady Bonds With Oldest Son Jack in Precious Footage After Big NFL Win

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady had a big day as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another win, but nothing compared to a chat he shared with his son following the game.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, after the 44-year-old star NFL quarterback threw five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a big 45 to 17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Tom reposted footage from the team's Instagram Story that showed himself enjoying a tender moment with 14-year-old son Jack. As the pair walked together through the locker room, Tom had his arm around his son, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring the star's jersey number and last name.

The team's post included the message, "Father son moment," along with a weary face emoji. When he reposted the footage, Tom added the adorable note, "Best Part Of My Day," in addition to eight heart emojis.

Tom has previously expressed his pride about Jack, posting to his Instagram Story in August that the teen had been helping the team by picking up equipment. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen.