Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Get Married Again After Updating Her Relationship Status

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

This is a Very Cavallari life update!

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram Stories to candidly answer her followers' burning questions about her post-divorce situation, whether she's in a serious relationship and if she'd love to have more kids. She has three children with ex Jay Cutler: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

In true Kristin fashion, she didn't sugarcoat her responses and gave fans an up-close-and-personal look inside her lifestyle. When asked about the possibility of getting married again after calling it quits with the retired athlete last April, the reality TV star explained that she wasn't opposed to the idea.

"I know I will. I'm in no rush whatsoever though," Kristin admitted, adding, "I'm really enjoying being alone right now. I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet."