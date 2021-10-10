Here's What Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West and Family Really Thought About Her SNL Debut

When Kim Kardashian poked fun at ex Kanye West during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, she practically did it to his face.
While she performed her monologue, the rapper sat in the audience during the taping at NBC Studios, a source close to Kim confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Oct. 10. In addition to making good-natured jabs about her ex, who helped her prepare for her debut on the NBC show, Kim also joked about her family members and her late dad's friend O.J. Simpson.
"Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim," another insider close to Kim told E! News, adding that Kanye was included. "She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."
The second source continued, "Kanye and the family were all incredibly supportive and there for her all week. She felt that she had everyone on her side rooting for her. She's so glad that she had this experience and learned so much from it. It's a week she will never forget."
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner attended the live taping as well and even made cameos in a couple of sketches.
"Proud is an understatement!!!" Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am beaming with pride and admiration towards you! @kimkardashian Congratulations queen!!!"
Kris wrote on her Instagram page, "I'm so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I'm so proud of this accomplishment!!! Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn't take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable. She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time."
Kris continued, "She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness. Her work ethic is second to none. Always a team player and always including her family in everything she does. Wow. Kim, you nailed it!!!!!"
Khloe, Kris and the latter's boyfriend Corey Gamble—who, like mom and daughter, was also a target of one of Kim's monologue jokes—also joined the host and a slew of other stars at the SNL after-party. Kanye did not attend the bash, the first source said.
The rapper, who has been the show's musical guest seven times, arrived in New York City early Saturday to help Kim prepare for her SNL debut, for which she rehearsed all week. The two were seen exiting a hotel together and he then escorted his ex to NBC Studios.
Another source told E! News last week that "Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback" for her SNL gig, adding that the reality star "values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive."
While the official TV ratings for the episode have not yet been released, the SKIMS founder's performance certainly drew attention as her name trended on Twitter all night and early Sunday morning.
"Y'all so mad @KimKardashian killed this in a way you ain't see coming," SNL star Chris Redd tweeted about her monologue.
The cast member played Kanye in one of Kim's sketches, in which she portrayed her sister Kourtney Kardashian as a TV judge.
"ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY!" the Poosh founder later posted on her Instagram Story. "Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL."
And Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who were also parodied in the same sketch, also cheered on Kim on Instagram, posting on their Stories clips of their sister onstage. Kylie captioned her video, "Yes!!!!!"
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)