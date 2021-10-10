Here's What Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West and Family Really Thought About Her SNL Debut

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

When Kim Kardashian poked fun at ex Kanye West during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, she practically did it to his face.

While she performed her monologue, the rapper sat in the audience during the taping at NBC Studios, a source close to Kim confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Oct. 10. In addition to making good-natured jabs about her ex, who helped her prepare for her debut on the NBC show, Kim also joked about her family members and her late dad's friend O.J. Simpson.

"Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim," another insider close to Kim told E! News, adding that Kanye was included. "She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."

The second source continued, "Kanye and the family were all incredibly supportive and there for her all week. She felt that she had everyone on her side rooting for her. She's so glad that she had this experience and learned so much from it. It's a week she will never forget."