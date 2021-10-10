KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

A-listers took to social media to post empowering messages about mental health, as well as helpful information and resources to help others.

To mark World Mental Health Day, celebrities are using their platforms to share empowering messages to help others going through hard times.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, A-listers took to social media to open up about their personal experiences, while also advocating to fight the stigmas surrounding mental health issues. Others posted a list of resources and information that their followers could look into to seek help. 

As Prince William and Kate Middleton perfectly put it on Instagram, "Taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important."

"Mental health awareness shouldn't just be a one day thing," Ashley Tisdale captioned her Instagram post. "Checking in on yourself and others around you constantly is what helps bring change and improvement in our mental health. Starting @frenshe for me has really helped me dive more into my own mental health, by facing it head on and building a community where everyone can relate and not feel alone in this."

Several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid, also donated money to organizations to help others.

Scroll through our gallery below to read through stars' powerful messages and their resources on the national holiday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Prince William

"Taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important," the royals shared on Instagram. "This #WorldMentalHealthDay we are highlighting some of the fantastic organisations providing support for those who might need it - because there is help out there."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande

The pop star took to Instagram, writing, "It's World Mental Health Day and i'm beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy."

She continued, "i acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bella Hadid

The supermodel shared a powerful message on Instagram: "Dealing with mental illness for most of my life, bringing awareness to the education of mental health through my platform is something that I will continue to do until our mental is just as respected as our physical. I want everyone who struggles daily to know that you are not alone."

She announced that Kin Euphorics, a brand she co-founded, "will be donating 10% of all sales for the month of October" to the organization, Gurls Talk.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette alum shared, "You Matter. You're valuable. You're not alone. Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay. Let's continue to speak openly about mental health and do what we can to support each other everyday, especially today."

Instagram
Selena Gomez

The star's Rare Beauty brand posted helpful resources, adding, "While we work to break the stigma around mental health every day, today we acknowledge #WorldMentalHealthDay– a day that raises awareness and advocates for global mental health education and investment. This year the World Federation for Mental Health highlights 'Mental Health in an Unequal World.'"

Ian West/PA Wire
Lewis Hamilton

The celebrated Formula One driver took to Instagram with an empowering message, writing, "Mental health problems can impact anyone and will affect one in four people in England in any given year, so know that you aren't alone. It is always ok to ask for help. Taking the first step can feel scary, but trust that you are brave enough to do it because asking for support is already a sign of strength."

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Michelle Williams

"Today is World Mental Health Day. The topic of mental health and depression is so important and must be discussed openly!" the singer expressed.

Scott Kirkland/FOX
Corinne Foxx

Jamie Foxx's daughter spoke out about the importance of shutting down stigmas surrounding mental health, writing, "We have all felt like a square peg in a round hole, and celebrating our differences can shape how we respect and embrace both ourselves and one another."

She added, "Today on #WorldMentalHealthDay, help us end the stigma surrounding mental health by learning more and following along @mentalhealthcoalition for ways to get involved."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale

"Mental health awareness shouldn't just be a one day thing," the actress began her Instagram post. "Checking in on yourself and others around you constantly is what helps bring change and improvement in our mental health. Starting @frenshe for me has really helped me dive more into my own mental health, by facing it head on and building a community where everyone can relate and not feel alone in this."

Ian West/PA Wire
Hugh Jackman

"Getting ready for the 24 hour row to support mental fitness," the actor shared. "It takes place October 30 &31. This one is happening in Australia but you can participate and support from anywhere in the world, just as I'm doing."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress posted, alongside several resources and helpful information, "It's world mental health awareness day… so here are some pages that I find resourceful and encouraging, as someone who suffers from depression and anxiety."

