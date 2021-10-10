Gigi Hadid Calls Bella Hadid Baby Khai's "Forever Protector" in Sweet Birthday Post

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Bella Hadid is feeling the birthday love!

The supermodel, who turned 25 on Saturday, Oct. 9, received the sweetest shout-out from her older sister, Gigi Hadid. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old star shared a heartfelt message about Bella and also praised her for being the best "auntie" to her and Zayn Malik's 12-month-old daughter, Khai.

"We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie," Gigi began her caption. "I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve!!!!!!

She added, "I love you more every sun-lap."

Along with her message, Gigi posted an adorable candid photo of her sister carrying baby Khai. The two, who weren't facing the camera—as Gigi and Zayn have been adamant about protecting their daughter's identity—dressed in cute cozy sets and looked at decorative birthday balloons.