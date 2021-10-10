Gigi Hadid Calls Bella Hadid Baby Khai's "Forever Protector" in Sweet Birthday Post

Bella Hadid is feeling the birthday love!
The supermodel, who turned 25 on Saturday, Oct. 9, received the sweetest shout-out from her older sister, Gigi Hadid. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old star shared a heartfelt message about Bella and also praised her for being the best "auntie" to her and Zayn Malik's 12-month-old daughter, Khai.
"We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie," Gigi began her caption. "I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve!!!!!!
She added, "I love you more every sun-lap."
Along with her message, Gigi posted an adorable candid photo of her sister carrying baby Khai. The two, who weren't facing the camera—as Gigi and Zayn have been adamant about protecting their daughter's identity—dressed in cute cozy sets and looked at decorative birthday balloons.
Bella's 22-year-old brother, Anwar Hadid, also took to social media to celebrate her birthday.
"i love u my sister!!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram Stories. "I will always be there for you, thank you for being my friend and the person that you are. U absolutely inspire me everyday!"
Additionally, the siblings' mom Yolanda Hadid dedicated a heartwarming message to her daughter.
"Happy birthday my forever baby girl," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed over Bella. "I'am so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you've become while navigating life with such kindness and grace!!"
"I love your beautiful compassionate heart and your extraordinary empathy for others," Yolanda continued. "Thank you giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while learning so much about myself."
She concluded, "Wishing you a happy and healthy next journey around the sun knowing I'm right beside you to love and support through all the ups and downs of life!!"
On Saturday evening, Bella celebrated her birthday with Gigi, as well as Anwar's girlfriend and pop star Dua Lipa. The sisters were photographed stepping out for a fun-filled night out in New York City.
The birthday girl opted for a sexy sleek outfit, as she wore a plunging keyhole long-sleeve top and pencil skirt that featured a leather waistband and hip cut-out. She paired her get-up with black leather knee-high boots, a cheetah-print purse and a ruby necklace. Her best accessory of all? The supermodel held what appeared to be a cocktail.
Gigi looked just as effortlessly chic with her gray jumpsuit, black leather coat and matching shoes.
According to Dua's Instagram Stories, she and Bella danced the night away, with the singer captioning her post, "Birthday girl dancin queen gorgey inside out."