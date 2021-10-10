Khloe Kardashian Sizzles in Red Hot Look as She and Scott Disick Attend SNLAfter-Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Lady in red!

To celebrate Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9, Khloe Kardashian took New York City by storm with a fiery fashion moment.

After the Good American co-founder made a surprise cameo on SNL with mom Kris Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family stepped out in style for the show's after-party.

The former E! reality TV stars enjoyed a fun-filled night at the private nightclub Zero Bond with Scott Disick and other several celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron—who both joined Kim in a star-studded sketch.

For the evening outing, Khloe sizzled in a blazing asymmetrical red mini-dress from LaQuan Smith that hugged her curves.

She styled the statement piece with a matching crimson-colored trench coat, a face mask, a clutch and satin pumps. Khloe and Scott linked arms as they arrived at the after-party together, with the Talentless founder sporting a black long-sleeve shirt, matching puffer vest and camouflage pants.