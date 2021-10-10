Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Stars Join Kim Kardashian in SNL's Bachelorette Parody

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Now that's a star-studded group of suitors!

During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian played the star in a sketch parodying The Bachelorette. Most of the contestants were played by surprise guest stars: Chris Rock, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, Gossip Girl alum and The Boys star Chase Crawford, NBA star and Kendall Jenner's ex Blake Griffin, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and John Cena. They joined SNL cast member Kyle Mooney.

To "Chris R.," Kim said, "Thank you for making me watch all your nine HBO specials and the new one on Netflix while you sat next to me and you mouthed all of the words."

"We could watch [Dave] Chappelle next time," he said.

Kim, who was married to former NBA player Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2013, also told "Blake G." that while his "behavior at the luau barbecue was inexcusable," he's "also a six-time NBA all-star" and that "intrigues" her.