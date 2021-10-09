Balmain Designer Olivier Rousteing Reveals He Survived a Fireplace Explosion

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of the Balmain fashion brand, survived a terrible accident at home last year.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the French designer revealed that he suffered injuries from a fireplace explosion in his home, which left him scarred in his face and body.
"I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know," Rousteing wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo showing himself sitting on a couch wearing a cast that covered his arms, hands and torso, as well as a bandage around his head. "Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough."
The designer continued, "I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long. To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities."
Rousteing said that as he recovered, he "worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots [sic]. And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world."
"Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy," he wrote. "I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life."
In late September, Rousteing made his first public appearance in almost a year onstage at the Balmain Ready-to-Wear spring/summer 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
"My last show was about the celebration of healing over pain," he wrote, "and I thank all the models the productions my team the models my Balmain family, my friends that came and supported not only my 10 years of Balmain but my rebirth."
He continued, "Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I'm beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret : a profound thank-you. I love you. GOD BLESS YOU ALL and again never never give up ! There is always the sun after the storm."
Many celebs expressed support for Rousteing following his shocking public announcement about his ordeal.
"I'm so glad you're safe," commented fellow designer Donatella Versace, adding three prayers emojis and three red heart emojis.
Former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima wrote, "Thankfully you are ok! What a scary moment." Her former colleague and fellow supermodel Lily Aldridge commented, " Sending so much love and thank you for sharing your story."
Cardi B wrote, "God bless you," while Kim Kardashian commented, "I love you."