Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

"Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration.
The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
The duo's loved ones joined in on the fun, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Carter's brother Courtney Reum and several others.
A source tells E! News Paris and Carter have "an action-packed weekend with a full schedule." For their first list of festivities, the insider reveals Paris and Carter's crew enjoyed a night out at two Sin City hot spots: Area15 and ResortsWorld Las Vegas.
"After dinner, the entire group went to Area15 just off the Strip," says the source. "Once they returned to ResortsWorld, the couple and their guests headed to Zouk Nightclub where Tiesto was the headliner."
The insider adds, "To no one's surprise, Kathy Hilton was the life of the party and joined Tiesto in the DJ booth. She was having so much fun!"
As fans of the couple know, their joint parties come less than a month after they hosted a lavish engagement party at New York City's private club Zero Bond.
On Sept. 30, the Paris in Love star gushed over her romance, writing on Instagram, "Only a few more months until we're married."
"It's been the most exciting chapter of my life building our lives together and creating our future," she continued. "I'm so grateful that we are true partners and best friends. Thank you for all the ways you uplift and inspire me to be a better me. I love you so much!"
The Simple Life alum echoed similar sentiments while speaking to E! News in May.
"I'm very excited just to share this next chapter of my life," she shared. "I'm so in love. I found my soulmate, I'm just ready for this next phase."
While the socialite has yet to reveal the exact date she and Carter plan to tie the knot, she told Jimmy Fallon that same month that her wedding will be "a three-day affair."
"We have a lot happening," she said. "Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."
But before Paris and Carter walk down the aisle, take a look at their epic bachelor/bachelorette parties in our gallery below!
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.