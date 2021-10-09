Adele Surprises Fans With Song Clip From New "Divorce" Album on Instagram Live

Watch : Adele Shocked by Reaction to Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Hello, it's Adele, with a little prezzie for you this fine weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on Instagram Live to answer some fans' questions, during which she played a new snippet of the first single, "Easy on Me," from her anticipated new album, which she said was based on "divorce, babe, divorce."

Resting her hand under her chin, Adele slowly moved her head, closed her eyes and gave a small smile to the camera as the ballad played.

Lyrics include, "There ain't no gold in this river / That I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can't bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in."

"That's it. That's all I'm going to play," Adele said, as she stopped the music. "Oh, my phone's already buzzing, I'm gonna get in trouble."

"Easy on Me" features Adele's signature powerful and haunting vocals and comes two years after she filed papers to end her marriage to Simon Konecki, father of their almost 9-year-old son Angelo.