Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Look Head Over Heels in Love During Outing

After confirming her pregnancy in September, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney recently put their romance on display during a lunch date in New York City.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 09, 2021 11:00 PMTags
It's safe to say Jennifer Lawrence has the pregnancy glow!

The Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked more in love than ever during a PDA-filled outing with the art gallery director. On Friday, Oct. 8, the couple enjoyed an afternoon lunch in New York City's downtown Manhattan area and didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another.

During their out and about, the pair was photographed sweetly gazed into each other's eyes and flashed wide smiles as they sweetly hugged.

As of late, J.Law has showcased her fashionable maternity style and her most recent outfit was no different. While stepping out with Cooke on Friday, the Mother! actress looked effortlessly chic in a white tank top that displayed her growing baby bump and black leggings. She accessorized with cat-eye black sunglasses and a matching crossbody bag.

Cooke adorably twinned with the A-lister, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

The couple, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month, confirmed their baby news in September. They have yet to share any other details about their little one. 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

As the two prepare for parenthood, take a look at the Hollywood star's recent outings and fabulous fashion in our gallery below!

TheImageDirect.com
Fit & Fab

The actress bares her baby bump while wearing a black cropped tank top, matching leggings and OOFOS sandals on Oct. 3, 2021.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Plaid and Political

The actress wears a '90s inspired maternity split dress from Hatch as she appears with friend Amy Schumer at one of the many Women's March rallies to protest against abortion restrictions on Oct. 2, 2021.

SplashNews.com
Rainbow Style

The actress wears a colorful jumpsuit while out with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sept. 25, 2021, a few weeks after confirming her pregnancy.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Go Yankees

The actress keeps it casual in a baseball cap and all-black outfit, including a mask to protect against COVID-19, during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 29, 2021.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Denim Style

The actress appears in a denim jacket and gray dress after attending the NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 12, 2021.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Polka Dots

The actress attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2021, two months before she confirmed her pregnancy.

