Ciara Calls Russell Wilson the "Toughest Man" After He Undergoes Hand Surgery

Watch : Ciara Says Russell Wilson Will Do WHAT When Daughter Dates?!

Ciara's tribute to Russell Wilson is a total touchdown.

The "Level Up" singer took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 8 to cheer on her husband after he appeared to have underwent surgery to treat an injured finger from Thursday night's football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"You're the toughest Man I know," Ciara began her caption, alongside a photo of her standing by Russell's side at the hospital. "Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King."

The "1,2 Step" musician also thanked the medical staff, writing, "Thank you Dr. Shin and team for taking care of my baby. #RareBreed."

Soon after Ciara praised the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell took to his Instagram page to share a post-surgery photo, in which he was seated on a wheelchair with his injured hand bandaged up.

"Lion Heart," the athlete simply wrote.