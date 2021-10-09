Ciara Calls Russell Wilson the "Toughest Man" After He Undergoes Hand Surgery

Ciara's tribute to Russell Wilson is a total touchdown.
The "Level Up" singer took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 8 to cheer on her husband after he appeared to have underwent surgery to treat an injured finger from Thursday night's football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"You're the toughest Man I know," Ciara began her caption, alongside a photo of her standing by Russell's side at the hospital. "Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King."
The "1,2 Step" musician also thanked the medical staff, writing, "Thank you Dr. Shin and team for taking care of my baby. #RareBreed."
Soon after Ciara praised the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell took to his Instagram page to share a post-surgery photo, in which he was seated on a wheelchair with his injured hand bandaged up.
"Lion Heart," the athlete simply wrote.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Seattle Seahawks issued a statement regarding Russell's health issue, explaining that he "injured his right middle finger."
"He sustained two injuries to the finger," the message continued. "An extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint."
The NFL team said Russell will "start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated he that he will return to play later this season."
Sources told ESPN that the athlete is expected to miss four to eight weeks, adding that the decision to have surgery was made with his long-term health in mind.
Earlier this week, Ciara opened up to E! News about how she sustains her winning romance with the NFL star, her husband of five years.
"I think it allows us to keep ourselves connected," the artist explained of their adult time on E! News' Daily Pop. "Just finding those moments and making sure you keep it sexy and dress it up for date night. Keeping that fire going is very important."
While the power couple is the definition of relationship goals and has set an example for their kids, Ciara admitted she and Russell are dreading the day their four-year-old daughter Sienna starts dating.
"Listen, that old saying is very true," she said. "My dad would always say, 'I got my shotgun ready!' So I think Russ would be no different than how my dad was."
She added, "The gut check is real. As a woman, we've got a good gut, so I'm definitely going to be listening to my gut so if my gut tells me one thing is wrong, we'll figure it out."