Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Surprises Her With New Puppy for Protection

Watch : Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?

Britney Spears has a new furry friend in her life to help keep her safe following her conservatorship victory.

The pop star's fiancé Sam Asghari surprised her with a female Doberman puppy, who will grow to be much larger than the toy breeds she's acquired over the years. The new dog will also play a very different role: Protector.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," Sam wrote on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 8. "Porsha #doberman #homesecurity."

He shared a video of himself holding the pup while talking to Britney, who asks, "Who's the new addition to the family?"

"Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and it's going to will be trained to protect you from any motherf--ker that comes around you with bad intentions," Sam replies, giving the pup a kiss.

Britney's fiancé also showcased his own protector abilities with an Instagram Story repost of a Simi Valley, Calif.-based gun store's graphic depicting him firing a heavy pistol while wearing protective eyewear and a holster.