Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Have “Best Day” With Their Kids Following Emily Ratajkowski Allegation

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her Breasts

All smiles! In the wake of his sexual misconduct allegation, Robin Thicke and his longtime fiancée, April Love Geary, enjoyed a family day on the farm and took their kids to the pumpkin patch this week.

On Friday, Oct. 8, Geary shared a photo of the fam of five smiling and posing on a hay stack, surrounded by pumpkins. "Best day with the best kids," she wrote, alongside an orange heart.

Their festive fall outing comes just days after Emily Ratajkowski came forward with the claim that Thicke groped her breasts while filming his famed "Blurred Lines" video, which premiered in 2013.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote in her book My Body. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses."