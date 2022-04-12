Restock Alert! Charlotte Tilbury's Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand is Back After Being Sold Out for Months

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've never met a Charlotte Tilbury product we didn't like! Among the many products we can't live without is the brand's internet-breaking Beauty Light Wand. Back in February, Madison Beer's Vogue GRWM video prompted the internet to sell out the Pinkgasm shade she used. As a result, we've been less rosy and glowing for months. Thankfully, the Pinkgasm shade is finally restocked at Sephora!

In case you're unfamiliar with this magical product, we'll explain why it has a waitlist of over 9,000 shoppers. First of all, it features a unique mixture of glow gel, brightening pigments, Lindera extract and velvety silica that gives off the most flattering, beautiful, soft glow. With just a few dabs on the cheekbones, you're selfie-ready in seconds. Not to mention, the easy magic cushion applicator allows you to evenly apply the on the cheekbones compared to other liquid blushes where it's easy to overdo it and look more like a clown than a glowing goddess.

If you want in on this complexion-boosting product, we suggest running not walking to Sephora before it sells out again. Scroll below to shop!