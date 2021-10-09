Erika Jayne Fires Back After Critics Have “Meltdown” Over Comparing Herself to Jesus

Erika Jayne does not claim to be Christlike.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was recently sued for $25 million in her husband's bankruptcy case, spoke out after online critics made fun of her for appearing to compare herself to Jesus Christ.
According to Page Six, Erika reposted a fan that said, "This is exactly how CHRIST died," comparing the persecution of Jesus to the scrutiny she has faced in the court of public opinion over her legal problems.
One user responded, "Erika Jayne comparing herself to Christ is…..absolutely insane. This woman has lost her damn mind." The jokes continued, with one tweeting, "'This is exactly what they will do do Erika Jayne.' - Jesus on the cross 33 AD."
Another person brought up Erika's 2019 response when Lisa Vanderpump claimed she was being "burned at the stake." At the time, Erika said, "Get off the cross. We need the wood."
Yet, Erika denied that she was drawing comparisons between herself and the religious leader this week.
"No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it," she tweeted on Oct. 7. "Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it," she added with a rolling eyes emoji.
According to the lawsuit, she used her husband's law firm funds to pay for her "extravagant lifestyle," including $14 million charged to her American Express. "The glam cannot be supported by a sham," wrote the trustee behind the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case.
The Bravo star's attorney denies the allegations, saying, "nothing improper was done."
Co-star Kyle Richards told E! News this week that Erika's legal troubles were "really confusing" for the cast because "everything was unfolding in real time while we were shooting."
She explained that Erika was "upset with me because I had questions" about the situation. "It was confusing," she shared. "Some of the things that were said and seen upset her, so we dealt with that at the reunion. But we're OK now."