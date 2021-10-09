Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses for Nude Selfie After Revealing She Already Picked Twins' Names

Ashley Graham is loving her tiger stripes.
Ahead of the model's due date, she posed nude on her Instagram Story, covering her chest with nicely manicured nails. She recently told Access Hollywood that she wants to show pictures like this to "normalize every type of body."
"I think that every body is beautiful and I think that that's exactly what I'm continuing to preach," Ashley explained. "My tiger stripes are coming in and that's such a great conversation to have with other mommies because it's just inevitable to get stretch marks when you're pregnant, especially the second time around with twins."
Moreover, the model understands the societal pressure to "bounce back" after giving birth, but it's easier to avoid that pressure when you understand "Instagram is fake, it's not real."
"You can't compare yourself to others," she said. "I kept 25 pounds on after Isaac was born and then I got pregnant again. So, I haven't even gotten on a scale this time around because I just feel like why? I don't need to."
And while Ashley doesn't condone giving out unsolicited advice to expectant mothers, she said it's not a bad idea to "unfollow or block" women who post about their postpartum weight loss.
Ashley is almost at the end of her second pregnancy. She shared that she and husband Justin Ervin are ready to meet their boys, with a home birth in the works and names already picked out.
"In fact, I actually even came up with some songs for them the other night. So, we've been singing to them their names," she shared.
Ashley said that she had a feeling this was a special pregnancy, especially since her friend had "a dream that I was going to have twins" and her grandfather was a twin. She remembered hearing the news during the ultrasound, saying, "I shot up because I was just over the moon, so excited."
Justin, on the other hand, was in "pure shock," but Ashley shared, "He's come around now."
As for little Isaac, who turns two in January, he's blissfully unaware of the changes coming his away. Ashley joked that he has "no idea" he's going to be a big brother, but he knows there are babies in her belly. She gushed, "He points to my belly and kisses my belly and it's the sweetest thing in the whole wide world."