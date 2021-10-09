Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses for Nude Selfie After Revealing She Already Picked Twins' Names

Watch : Ashley Graham on What Christian Siriano Brought to the Fashion Industry

Ashley Graham is loving her tiger stripes.

Ahead of the model's due date, she posed nude on her Instagram Story, covering her chest with nicely manicured nails. She recently told Access Hollywood that she wants to show pictures like this to "normalize every type of body."

"I think that every body is beautiful and I think that that's exactly what I'm continuing to preach," Ashley explained. "My tiger stripes are coming in and that's such a great conversation to have with other mommies because it's just inevitable to get stretch marks when you're pregnant, especially the second time around with twins."

Moreover, the model understands the societal pressure to "bounce back" after giving birth, but it's easier to avoid that pressure when you understand "Instagram is fake, it's not real."

"You can't compare yourself to others," she said. "I kept 25 pounds on after Isaac was born and then I got pregnant again. So, I haven't even gotten on a scale this time around because I just feel like why? I don't need to."