Score Up to 50% Off Elemis, Sunday Riley & More During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Event This Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you haven't already heard, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event is happening now. From now until Oct. 25, you can score amazing deals on everything skincare and beauty. For instance, Urban Decay's Eye Essentials Makeup Set is regularly $52, but for a limited time only, you can get it for $31! And that's not the only great sale out there.

Amazon's holiday shopping event is so big, they're breaking it up into five categories. If you want to get your hands on skincare products you'll need for the colder months, this weekend is the time to shop. Come Tuesday, it's all about Men's Grooming.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting a head start for the holidays, we found some great deals on premium moisturizers, top-rated serums, popular sheet masks and more. Shop the best deals on winter skincare below.