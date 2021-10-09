Score Up to 50% Off Elemis, Sunday Riley & More During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Event This Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you haven't already heard, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event is happening now. From now until Oct. 25, you can score amazing deals on everything skincare and beauty. For instance, Urban Decay's Eye Essentials Makeup Set is regularly $52, but for a limited time only, you can get it for $31! And that's not the only great sale out there.
Amazon's holiday shopping event is so big, they're breaking it up into five categories. If you want to get your hands on skincare products you'll need for the colder months, this weekend is the time to shop. Come Tuesday, it's all about Men's Grooming.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting a head start for the holidays, we found some great deals on premium moisturizers, top-rated serums, popular sheet masks and more. Shop the best deals on winter skincare below.
Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer
This priming moisturizer from Elemis will keep you glowing all winter long. It's made with kombucha, fermented ginger and green tea seed oil, all of which work together to keep your skin smooth and hydrated.
Amorepacific Color Control Cushion Compact
Amorepacific's Color Control Cushion Compact is a multifunctional cushion with buildable coverage. It's lightweight and contains antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental stressors. Right now you can snag this for 30% off!
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
If winter makes your skin extra dry, this moisturizing cream from Sunday Riley is a must-have. It's made of ceramides and hydrating beet root extract to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.
Perricone MD No:Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner
Amazon shoppers love this toner from Perricone MD so much, one reviewer even called it a "miracle" product. It's a powerful little toner that contains salicylic acid to help minimize pores and purify the skin.
Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow
If you're looking to create a "no makeup" makeup look, you may want to try Perricone MD's No Makeup Eyeshadow. It's "skincare-infused" makeup that contains ingredients that will brighten the eyes while giving you a nice natural glow.
Tonymoly I'm Real
Tonymoly has some of the best sheet masks out there, and this must-have bundle comes with 10 masks. Leave them on for just 20 minutes and your face will feel so fresh. You'll want to add this one to your self-care routine this winter!
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
This highly-rated body cream from Elizabeth Arden is a cult classic, and Amazon shoppers can't get enough of it. Multiple reviewers say it works really well on extremely dry skin and you can even see results right away.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Cream
This body cream from La Roche-Posay will be a total lifesaver this winter. It's an intense repair cream that's made for extra dry skin, and Amazon shoppers are super impressed with it. As of now, it has over 8,000 five-star reviews.
Face Mask Gel by Olay Masks
This nighttime gel mask from Olay will work its magic throughout the night so you'll wake up looking totally refreshed. It's highly rated on Amazon, and right now you can get it for over 50% off!
The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate
Amazon shoppers say The Body Shop's Drops of Youth Concentrate is an essential item for anyone with sensitive skin. A little goes a long way, and it's made with a blend of plant stem cells to keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash
This tea tree facial wash from The Body Shop will leave your skin feeling clean. It has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many agree this is one product worthy of being called a holy grail. Right now you can get it for just $10!
Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation
This anti-aging foundation from Covergirl and Olay is skincare and makeup in one product, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed. It has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews, and many say it's one of the best foundations they've ever tried. Plus, you can score this for under $10 right now!
If you're looking for more Amazon skincare must-haves, be sure to check out this $20 Vitamin C serum that has 56,000+ five-star reviews.