Ordinary Joe Sneak Peek: Will Marriage Counseling Be Enough to Save Joe and Jenny?

Opening up about how hard it is to open up.
Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had three options at the beginning of NBC's new series, Ordinary Joe: go to dinner with his family, meet up with his college BFF or charm a potential flame. But as fans of the show are well aware, he didn't have to choose—Ordinary Joe is all about its titular character navigating the three different life paths each small decision led him down.
As for his college BFF Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), she became his wife in one scenario. They're struggling though, and on tonight's all-new episode, they'll attempt marriage counseling.
In this exclusive sneak peek, Joe and Jenny are venting to their respective best friends, Eric and Amy.
"It was fine," Joe says—a much different response than Jenny gives: "It was terrible."
We watch as the show switches back and forth between the two conversations, and eventually, they start to sound very similar.
"Our therapist wants us to dig deep and find out what we really want, what we really need," Joe says, prompting Eric to ask him if he's a "gardener" or a "flower."
But before Eric can offer an explanation, we're back with Jenny and Amy—who just so happen to be discussing the same thing.
"Every relationship has a gardener that's supportive, nurturing," Amy explains. "And the flower is someone who needs a little more attention to flourish or bloom."
Cue Jenny and Joe both claiming they're "definitely" the gardener in their relationship.
"Or you can be both," Amy continues. "That's what communicating with your partner is all about: give and take. You have to open up, let go and share when you need a little more water or TLC."
Ordinary Joe airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
