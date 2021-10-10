Goop Just Dropped a New Vibrator— Here's Everything You Need to Know

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just when we thought our Sunday morning couldn't get any better, Goop drops a new vibrator!
Building on the sell-out success of the brand's first vibrator, which has garnered many celebrity fans since its February launch, Goop created the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator to help women everywhere with internal exploration.
Besides looking like a piece of art that you don't have to hide in your bedside table, the new vibrator offers a perfectly curved insertable end to maximize pleasure, ten vibrational settings, plus a self-heating function that aides in muscle relaxation and blood flow. Who else's jaw is on the floor? In true Goop fashion, it's made with body-safe, water-resistant silicone, so you can use it for shower and bath play.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Make with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration. Thanks to seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Oh, and the best part? It has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display. Truly game-changing!
If you slept through the launch of Goop's first vibrator, it's not too late to treat yourself! Scroll below to learn more about the celebrity-loved vibrator.
Double-Sided Wand Vibrator
This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends, both of which offer eight pulsating patterns. Made with ultrasmooth body-safe silicone, the vibrator is also hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free and water-resistant for bath and shower play.
