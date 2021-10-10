Goop Just Dropped a New Vibrator— Here's Everything You Need to Know

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just when we thought our Sunday morning couldn't get any better, Goop drops a new vibrator!

Building on the sell-out success of the brand's first vibrator, which has garnered many celebrity fans since its February launch, Goop created the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator to help women everywhere with internal exploration.

Besides looking like a piece of art that you don't have to hide in your bedside table, the new vibrator offers a perfectly curved insertable end to maximize pleasure, ten vibrational settings, plus a self-heating function that aides in muscle relaxation and blood flow. Who else's jaw is on the floor? In true Goop fashion, it's made with body-safe, water-resistant silicone, so you can use it for shower and bath play.