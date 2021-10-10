KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Goop Just Dropped a New Vibrator— Here's Everything You Need to Know

Enjoy more pleasure and less second-guessing with Goop's latest innovation for sexual exploration.

E-Comm: Goop Vibrator

Just when we thought our Sunday morning couldn't get any better, Goop drops a new vibrator!

Building on the sell-out success of the brand's first vibrator, which has garnered many celebrity fans since its February launch, Goop created the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator to help women everywhere with internal exploration. 

Besides looking like a piece of art that you don't have to hide in your bedside table, the new vibrator offers a perfectly curved insertable end to maximize pleasure, ten vibrational settings, plus a self-heating function that aides in muscle relaxation and blood flow. Who else's jaw is on the floor? In true Goop fashion, it's made with body-safe, water-resistant silicone, so you can use it for shower and bath play.

Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator

Make with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration. Thanks to seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Oh, and the best part? It has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display. Truly game-changing!

$89
goop

If you slept through the launch of Goop's first vibrator, it's not too late to treat yourself! Scroll below to learn more about the celebrity-loved vibrator.

Double-Sided Wand Vibrator

This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends, both of which offer eight pulsating patterns. Made with ultrasmooth body-safe silicone, the vibrator is also hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free and water-resistant for bath and shower play.

$95
goop

