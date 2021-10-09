Shawn & Gus Go Rogue in Hilarious First Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer

The dynamic duo is back!
Peacock just dropped the first trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus, and it's safe to say that fans of the original USA series and newcomers alike will be tuning in when the the film begins streaming on Nov. 18.
In the first-look clip, which you can watch below, we're reintroduced to our favorite pair of crime-solving best friends—Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill)—who are apparently older, but not much wiser as they race against time to plan a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster.
Unfortunately for Gus, his wife-to-be Selene (Jazmyn Simon) may or may not be living a double life, complete with an estranged husband (Alan Decker).
Naturally, Shawn jumps at the opportunity to figure out what's going on. As he tells his dad Henry (Corbin Bernsen), "Try and keep up! Gus is losing hope and feeling slightly incontinent."
As the trailer continues, Shawn and Gus engage in their typical antics as they attempt to learn more about Selene's life and track down her husband. There's dancing, stakeouts, and most importantly, run-ins with familiar faces like Detective Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson).
"I'm back, drink it in!" he proudly declares.
Also set to reprise their Psych roles are Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller.
Psych 3: This Is Gus is the third installment in the Psych film franchise, born out of the beloved USA sitcom that first premiered in 2006.
Psych 3: This Is Gus begins streaming Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock.
In the meantime, you can turn to Peacock to also stream the full Psych franchise, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.
