Shawn & Gus Go Rogue in Hilarious First Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer

Watch : "Psych" Cast Talks Upcoming Movie Sequel

The dynamic duo is back!

Peacock just dropped the first trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus, and it's safe to say that fans of the original USA series and newcomers alike will be tuning in when the the film begins streaming on Nov. 18.

In the first-look clip, which you can watch below, we're reintroduced to our favorite pair of crime-solving best friends—Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill)—who are apparently older, but not much wiser as they race against time to plan a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster.

Unfortunately for Gus, his wife-to-be Selene (Jazmyn Simon) may or may not be living a double life, complete with an estranged husband (Alan Decker).

Naturally, Shawn jumps at the opportunity to figure out what's going on. As he tells his dad Henry (Corbin Bernsen), "Try and keep up! Gus is losing hope and feeling slightly incontinent."