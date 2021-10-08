Breaking Down the Romance Rumors About Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals What Got Her Through "Very Public Heartbreaks"

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating?

Over the past week or so, rumors have floated on social media that the 29-year-old singer and actress is romantically involved with Captain America, although they have not been verified.

The reports claim that the pop star and Evans, 40, recently started following each other on Instagram. As of Friday, Oct. 8, Gomez does not follow him but he does follow her account. It is unclear when he added her. The rumors also state the two are working together on a film, another claim that has not been verified.

And then there are the so-called photographic "clues." Images of the two stars appearing separately were posted by Gomez fan's Twitter account on Oct. 1, claiming that "Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant."

However, the photo of Gomez was actually taken in November 2017 outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles.