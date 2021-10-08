Candace Cameron Bure Says She's "Standing Up for Freedom" In Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Thursday, Oct.7, the Hallmark actress shared an infographic from social media personality "The Girl Named Blake" to her Instagram account, explaining that despite being against requiring individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19, she's not an anti-vaxxer. Rather, Candace indicated she's "pro-medical freedom."

One of the five slides read, "I'm not anti-v, I'm just pro-informed consent," with another stating, "I'm just pro-immune system." The last two images endorse "early intervention" and "sunlight, exercise, real food, & vitamins" as an apparent defense against illness.

For these reasons, Candace wrote in her caption, she doesn't support a vaccine mandate. "This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction," the 45-year-old mother of three stated. "This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom."

She continued, "This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!"