That '70s Show Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting "Hello Wisconsin"

Are you ready to hang out down the street? Because a That '70s Show spin-off is heading to Netflix.

The streaming service announced the new project on Friday, Oct. 8, revealing that the upcoming sitcom will take place in a different decade: the '90s. That's right, That '90s Show is the official That '70s Show spin-off, with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner stepping in as executive producers.

Obviously, That '90s Show won't be following Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon) and the gang as they kill time in the Forman's basement. Instead, the new comedy will time travel viewers to Wisconsin in 1995, where Eric and Donna's daughter Leia—yes, you read that correctly—is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

"Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies," Netflix's description teases, "it just changes clothes."

Along the way, Leia befriends a group of Point Place kids, some of whom we're hoping are connected to Jackie (Mila Kunis) or Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).