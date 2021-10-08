13 Ghoulishly Delightful Haunted Mansion Gifts for the Foolish Mortal in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Welcome, foolish mortals, to The Haunted Mansion gift guide. I am your host, your gift guide host. Kindly take out your wallet and make room in your closet. There's no turning back now. It's time to do some shopping!

There's so much to love about the classic Disney attraction, from its memorable characters to the super catchy "Grim Grinning Ghosts" theme song. If you or someone you know is just as obsessed with The Haunted Mansion as we are, you're going to love what we have in store for you. From a chic Stretching Room tote bag to a cozy throw blanket featuring the iconic purple and black wallpaper, there's something in here for every fan.

Since we're so excited for the release of Disney+'s Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special, we rounded up all kinds of creepy cool items any Haunted Mansion fan would love. Check those out below.