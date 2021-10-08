KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

13 Ghoulishly Delightful Haunted Mansion Gifts for the Foolish Mortal in Your Life

They'll be dying to get their hands on these!

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 08, 2021 10:42 PM
E-Comm: Haunted Mansion Gift GuideE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Welcome, foolish mortals, to The Haunted Mansion gift guide. I am your host, your gift guide host. Kindly take out your wallet and make room in your closet. There's no turning back now. It's time to do some shopping! 

There's so much to love about the classic Disney attraction, from its memorable characters to the super catchy "Grim Grinning Ghosts" theme song. If you or someone you know is just as obsessed with The Haunted Mansion as we are, you're going to love what we have in store for you. From a chic Stretching Room tote bag to a cozy throw blanket featuring the iconic purple and black wallpaper, there's something in here for every fan. 

Since we're so excited for the release of Disney+'s Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special, we rounded up all kinds of creepy cool items any Haunted Mansion fan would love. Check those out below. 

This Is Halloween! Disney’s Halloween 2021 Merch Will Get You In The Mood For Spooky Season

Welcome Foolish Mortals Doormat

Our tour begins with this doormat from Etsy. It's a great way to welcome guests into your very own haunted mansion. 

$30
Etsy

Torrid Haunted Mansion Umbrella Girl Crop Leggings

Torrid always has some really cool collabs, and we're loving this one with the Disney attraction. These cropped leggings feature the "Umbrella Girl" from the infamous stretching room scene. Torrid has a ton of other great Haunted Mansion-themed pieces that are totally worth checking out!

$40
Torrid

Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Tote Bag

It's hard to find a cute stretching room bag—trust us, we've looked. We were super excited to find this one from Etsy. It comes in three sizes and it's perfect for a day at the parks. 

$26
$23
Etsy

Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Mug

Etsy shoppers love this adorable Doom Buggy mug. If you're also a fan of Disney Parks' Dole whips, you may want to consider getting that mug as well!

$18
Etsy

Stretching Room Lantern

These lanterns feature all four stretching room portraits and come with battery operated fairy lights. They're perfect for creating a spooky mood. 

$20
Etsy

Disney The Haunted Mansion Stripe Knee-High Socks

These fun knee-high socks are so cute and feature the cast members' maid costumes.

$10
Hot Topic

The Haunted Mansion Map Cup With Straw

The Haunted Mansion is home to 999 happy haunts. While you can't bring everyone along, you can bring your faves. This cup features all the best characters from Constance to Madame Leota to the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

 

$10
Spirit

Her Universe Madame Leota Bow Tie Button Up

Summon the spirits with this stylish Madame Leota button-up. It features chiffon fabric, an allover print of Madame Leota and a removable bow tie.

$39
$31
Hot Topic

Madame Leota Travel Mug

We see this Madame Leota travel mug in your future. It has a very cool design, and it's quickly selling out on Spencer's. Get it before it's gone. 

$13
Spencer's

Haunted Mansion Tote Bag

This large tote featuring the Haunted Mansion wallpaper is great for a day at the theme parks. Etsy shoppers say it's well made, absolutely gorgeous in person and just "perfect" overall.

$60
Etsy

The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket

This cozy throw blanket will keep you nice and warm during those spooky chilly nights. 

$60
shopDisney

Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Cutting and Serving Board

Beware of hitchhiking ghosts! This Entertainment Earth-exclusive cutting and serving board features Gus, Ezra and Phineas, also known as the Hitchhiking Ghosts. If Madame Leota is more your style, they also have one featuring her as well

$55
Entertainment Earth

Haunted Mansion Get In loser We're Going Haunting Shirt

We are obsessed with this Haunted Mansion and Mean Girls mash-up featuring Madame Leota, Umbrella Girl and Constance "The Bride" Hatchaway. Wear this shirt and you're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments. 

$28
Etsy

If you're excited for Halloween but you don't have a costume just yet, check out 2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More

