Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms into "Devil's Daughter" for New Movie Role

Megan Fox is playing a crime boss in the new film Johnny & Clyde. Check out her transformation for her "devil's daughter" role.

By Corinne Heller Oct 08, 2021 7:40 PM
MoviesMegan FoxHair
Watch: Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

Megan Fox, is that you?

The 35-year-old Transformers star has transformed her look for a wicked new role in the upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde. Fox, who is playing a crime boss in the movie, debuted a flowing, silver hairstyle on her Instagram page on Friday, Oct. 8. The photo was taken on the set of the movie, which recently began filming.

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," wrote Fox, who typically sports dark brown hair and had some roots showing with her new style. "#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022."

The actress, who famously made her debut in the horror film world with the 2009 comedy Jennifer's Body, is playing a crime boss named Alana Hart in the new film. Johnny & Clyde, whose title is inspired by the real-life, late "Bonnie and Clyde" criminal couple, focuses on two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and plan to rob a prosperous casino run by Fox's character and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands.

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

"Megan's character is very dark," director and co-writer Tom DeNucci told Bloody Disgusting. "I don't want to give away too much, but visually we wanted her to almost be like a Disney princess, but a messed up, very dark, twisted version of that. Her look is just incredible...this kind of almost evil princess character. I went into a weird kind of Disney path. A lot of that vintage Disney stuff was kind of dark, you know?"

He continued, "I think horror fans can look forward to a Megan Fox that nobody has ever seen before. I'm not gonna say anything, but there's something very different about her characteristically, in her appearance, that she's never attempted to put out there before. A very bold performance by Megan, just something that she really, really leaned into. She bought into this philosophy, all this preparation that we've been doing, she really bought into it. It was a pleasure to work with Megan, and we can't wait to showcase this character that she brought to the table."

Preacher's Tyson Ritter, Bail Ling and Vanessa Angel are also set to star in the movie, while the names of the actors playing Johnny and Clyde have not yet been announced.

 

See Fox and other stars' epic hair transformations over the years:

