Why Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Calls Amanza Smith's Custody Battle "Bittersweet"

After Amanza Smith's custody win, her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald is singing the mom of two's praises.
In September, Smith was granted sole legal and physical custody of her and ex-husband Ralph Brown's daughter Noah, 11, and son Braker, 10. The decision comes two years after Brown notified her that he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids" and "never attempted to see them again," Smith alleged in court documents obtained by E! News. According to the court, Brown has not been involved in the custody case for two years.
At the grand opening of Santa Monica store SAINT Candles, benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital, E! News caught up with Smith's close friend and Selling Sunset castmate, who weighed in on Smith's custody ruling.
"She's happy that it happened because she can now have control over the situation and help her kids in the best way," Fitzgerald said. "It was just very hard not knowing, not being able to do what she needs to for them. Now, it's moving on."
While there's been progress in Smith's favor, Fitzgerald noted that the whole situation felt "bittersweet." Said the realtor, "She wishes he could have been there and things would have turned out differently, but it is what it is. She's happy to finally be able to move on."
While viewers don't see Smith with her kids on the hit Netflix series, Fitzgerald had nothing but compliments for the fellow parent.
"She's incredible. She's the best mom," Fitzgerald described. "If I ever have another kid, I hope I can be like her. She really is the most thoughtful, loving person. I watch her and she's an inspiration."
Speaking of castmates, Fitzgerald also had a glowing review of co-star Chrishell Stause's romance with The Oppenheim Group boss, Jason Oppenheim, who Fitzgerald previously dated. "I have kind of been hiding their relationship for awhile until they figured out if it was super serious," she said, "so I watch them together and they're a great match, a perfect couple."
However, whether the sparks between them take center stage in the upcoming season is a different story.
"In season four, you won't see it, but I think people will probably start watching for their chemistry. They definitely have incredible chemistry," Fitzgerald said. "They just really complement each other and they respect each other. They are just the cutest couple ever. And it was a little overboard when they first got together. They could finally come out and touch each other and I'm like, 'Hey, I'm right here,' but it was a lot of fun. I couldn't be happier for them."
It's a major development for Stause considering, when viewers left off with her in the third season finale, she was in the midst of a divorce from Justin Hartley. "I've never seen her happier—both of them," Fitzgerald said of Stause and Oppenheim. "Both of them are on cloud nine and she deserves it. She's such an incredible woman and she has gone through a lot of downs, so it's time for her to have a big up moment."