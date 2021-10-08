90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

90 Day Fiancé franchise alum Geoffrey Paschel has been found guilty of kidnapping and domestic violence stemming from an alleged confrontation with one of his exes. He has been booked in jail and is awaiting sentencing.

A Knox County, Tenn. jury reached the verdict on Thursday, Oct. 7, following a two-day trial for the 44-year-old reality star, who appeared on season four of TLC spinoff Before the 90 Days in 2020 with two other love interests.

Prosecutors told the jury that on June 9, 2019, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in a Knoxville home. There, they found Paschel and his then-partner Kristen Wilson Chapman, who told officers he assaulted her in the residence.

"Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times," the Knox County District Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor's house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim's forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion."