2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Calling all pop culture fans: the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards are finally here!

This year's 40 categories spanning movies, television, music and pop culture are seriously stacked with star power. Among the many nominees are movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone, TV darlings Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis and Angela Bassett, music hitmakers BTS, Adele and Lil Nas X and pop culture figures Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner and Charli D'Amelio.

There's no forgetting the legendary athletes nominated in the PCA's Game Changer category, from Bubba Wallace to Simone Biles, along with all of your funny favorites like Bo Burnham and Ali Wong, who are up for The Comedy Act of 2021.

You're sure to recognize plenty of additional nominees, and luckily, it's up to you to decide the winners of each category, as the PCAs are the only award show powered by the people.