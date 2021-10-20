You's [SPOILER] Talks Untimely Season 3 End

What will You season four look like without love?
Warning: Do not read further if you haven't finished season three. Buuuuut, as Joe Goldberg-minus-Quinn (Penn Badgley) stalks his soulmate in Paris, we're left to wonder what could have been if Love (Victoria Pedretti) conquered all. The grieving bakery owner and new mom just wanted a Fresh Tart in Madre Linda, but her impulse control issues—plus, you know, those handful of attempted murders—made it inevitable that Joe would continue on without the Love of his life.
You's Victoria Pedretti exclusively bid farewell to Love in an emotional interview with E! News on Oct. 22. "I've been talking about obsession, about how she kind of obsesses over other people and desires being obsessed over, and [she] kind of deals in other people and doesn't really deal with herself," Pedretti shared of her character. "She engulfs herself in others and engulfs others, like her child."
To Pedretti, Love's fiery passion embodies how often we fail to notice, or deal with, burn-out. Of course, it took watching Love literally burn alive in her own kitchen to get the message across.
"I really hope that that can help us reflect on the importance of taking care of ourselves and confronting ourselves, and dealing with ourselves," Pedretti continued. "[We need to be] knowing ourselves and loving ourselves and exploring what it might mean to be authentic to yourself in order to contribute more to the world and have better relationships."
She added, "And not date a serial killer! Because how do you date a serial killer and not expect to get murdered?"
Ultimately, Love's denial turned out to be her downfall, with Pedretti joking, "And marry him and have a child and you think, 'It won't be me.' You're kidding yourself!"
Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that Love and Joe's relationship was an exaggerated reflection of what many couples experience.
"The formula that we talk about in the writers room with the directors is that the plot, the story, can be completely bats––t crazy," Gamble explained. "Joe's life is not progressing along a normal avenue and his behavior is not always normal. But we keep the emotion and the relationships as grounded as we can."
The couples counseling scenes were particularly poignant. "We want you to really feel the feelings, so when we're writing a scene where two characters are talking about how they feel, the job of whichever writer is writing that scene is being as honest as they can," Gamble admitted.
"I always know I've hit a vein when I'm almost a little embarrassed because I feel like maybe people will read it and feel like I've revealed something about myself. That's the standard that we're holding the emotional character life of the show to."
With Love officially dead and presumably buried (hey, we can still hope for a ghost appearance in season four, à la her brother Forty), Joe will start anew, abroad. It's not just Fresh Tarts, but rather a fresh French pastry to look forward to.
"I would love to do a season where Joe stepped outside the United States and was an American fish out of water," Gamble hinted.
Well, that certainly sparks our interest.