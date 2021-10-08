You'll Fall Crazy in Love With All of Beyoncé's London Looks

Watch : Beyonce Says Age Critics "Got It All the Way F'd Up"

Watch out London, there's a new Queen in town.

This week, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z visited the U.K. capital, where they attended the premiere of the film The Harder They Fall at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. Turning up at Royal Albert Hall, Bey wore a custom strapless black velvet gown with an asymmetrical neckline, designed by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. Beyoncé paired the look with black sunglasses, a Judith Leiber crystal-embellished clutch and Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry.

Jay, a co-producer of the movie, sported a black tux, taking photos on both the carpet He was seen taking photos there and at the premiere's after-party, where he hung out with stars Regina King, Deon Cole and Idris Elba. While Beyoncé kept a low profile at both events, she posted several photos in her glamorous dress on Instagram.

She later shared pics of a new, but equally as fabulous look: A custom black and white, double-breasted Sergio Hudson blazer and white mini skirt, paired with sparkling black stiletto pumps—perfect for posing on a rooftop terrace with Jay-Z, the London Eye ferris wheel in the background.