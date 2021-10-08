Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in Red-Hot Bodysuit

Watch : Kylie Jenner's New Bloody Ad Will Give You Nightmares!

This mama sure knows how to rock a red bodysuit!

After Kylie Jenner debuted her Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired Kylie Cosmetics collab collection on Oct. 5 with a slashed mesh catsuit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to turn heads with another full-body ensemble.

A series of five Instagram pics shared on Oct. 8 showed Kylie posing in a full-body red mock-neck skin-tight jumpsuit with matching red stilettos and shoulder-padded trench coat. Kylie simply captioned the photos with a red heart and flame emojis. Could this be a hint at Kylie's 2021 Halloween look? She's already decorated her home for spooky season!

The look also gave fans another peek at Kylie's baby bump. The makeup mogul is expecting baby no. 2 with Travis Scott and has been serving up some fashionable pregnancy styles. Kylie's chic maternity looks at New York Fashion Week included mini crop tops and completely see-through lace bodysuits, while back in L.A., Kylie has worn sheer shirts and tight tees to accentuate her growing baby bump.