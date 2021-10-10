Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

There's no need to wait for Halloween to test out a new look. Just ask stars like Adam Levine and Joaquin Phoenix.

Both the Maroon 5 singer and the Oscar-winning actor stepped out rocking bold new styles this week, with Levine sporting a blue hue and Phoenix shaving half of his head. And they weren't the only celebs to debut a new 'do, with Hayden Panettiere making her return to Instagram by showing off a major hair change. And Jameela Jamil was fully leaning into the spooky season vibes, dyeing her signature dark locks pumpkin-orange.

Plus, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver opened up about his recent weight loss and Renee Zellweger made jaws drop with her latest transformation for an upcoming role, arguably her most killer one yet.