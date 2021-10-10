Poppi Will Break Your Soda Obsession in the Tastiest Way Possible

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy gut, happy life, right?
I am grateful for TikTok for a lot of reasons. Besides acting as my go-to serotonin booster, the video-sharing app has introduced me to a lot of products that I now can't live without. One of those products is Poppi, a sparkling prebiotic soda that helped me quit Diet Coke for good.
So, why is this good-for-you soda so magical, you ask? Its superstar ingredient is apple cider vinegar, which has a multitude of health benefits like improved digestion, clearer skin, stabilized blood sugar levels and even weight loss. If you've ever had an apple cider vinegar shot, you know it doesn't go down easy and you don't drink it because it tastes good. However, Poppi developed a soda that will help you reap all the health benefits of apple cider vinegar and enjoy it.
With less than 20 calories and under 5g of sugar per can, there's no room for guilt. There are nine flavors to choose from, all of which are equally tasty and refreshing. But, Poppi's latest flavors−Classic Cola, Doc Pop & Root Beer− will change your world, especially if you are addicted to Diet Coke.
All three flavors taste nearly identical to the classic sodas we all know and love, but without the sugar or bad stuff. I intend on keeping our fridge stocked with the Classics Variety Pack for the foreseeable future because I can't look at other sodas or sparkling waters the same way again.
To try Poppi for yourself, scroll below to get it delivered straight to your doorstep. Thank me later!
Poppi Classics Variety Pack (Classic Cola, Doc Pop & Root Beer)
The Classics Variety Pack will help add a fun, healthy and guilt-free touch to any meal or snack time. All three flavors taste nearly identical to the iconic sodas, but this time, your gut will thank you.
Poppi Beach Party Variety Pack
For those of you who like fruity beverages, definitely try the Beach Party variety pack, which includes the strawberry lemon, ginger lime, orange and watermelon flavors. Again, we can't choose favorites— each flavor is equally amazing and tasty.
Still skeptical that Poppi is too good to be true? Just check out one of the 3,335 five-star reviews on Amazon! Here's what a few reviewers had to say:
"Doc Pop is my favorite flavor out of all that I have tried thus far (Raspberry Rose, Tangerine, Peach Tea, Root Beer, Pink Lemonade, and Classic Cola). Haven't tried Ginger Lime yet. Doc Pop tastes very much like Dr. Pepper. I will be repurchasing."
"I am obsessed with these!! I feel the best in the morning when I wake up and drink these. These are my new go to! As a kombucha lover they taste great! I can't drink coffee anymore because it hurts my stomach too much, so I switched to these and feel great. Best way to start the day. Healthy gut all the time."
"I saw this product on Shark Tank and was eager to try it given the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. They are outstanding! I've tried all 4 flavors and love them all, particularly the blueberry and strawberry lemon. They have a more robust, refreshing taste than Lacroix or other sparking waters. I feel like I am drinking a light bubbly juice drink rather than sparkling water."
"I'm not a fan of soda or many carbonated beverages, I've never gotten into the bubbly water trend either. But these drinks, which I've loved since they used to be branded as Mother with a glass bottle, are the best! Not too sweet, not too tangy (I'm not a fan of kombucha either–I swear I'm not picky!"
