Inside Britney Spears' Plan for a "Fresh Start" With Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears has big plans for her next steps, and they involve building a future with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Following the recent developments in Britney's ongoing conservatorship, a source close to Sam tells E! News exclusively that the 39-year-old pop star is excited about planning for a life in which she can make her own choices again.

"Britney is very excited to embrace her full freedom," the insider shares. "She wants a new life with Sam and wants to make many changes. She is excited to move on and close that chapter of her life. Britney and Sam both want to live closer to the city and have discussed buying a new house."

The "Toxic" performer currently owns a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., located in Ventura County, which is north of Los Angeles. But it appears that the couple, who announced their engagement last month, may eventually be in the market for a new pad that allows them to continue to embrace her new situation.