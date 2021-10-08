Netflix's Maid Is Proof of How Often Women Are Unfairly Doubted

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

It feels like an exaggeration to say that I can relate to Margaret Qualley's Maid character Alex. I've never known what it's like to be scared of my partner, or to leave my home in the dead of night as my daughter sleeps in the back of the car.

In fact, I don't even have a kid, nor do I have a boyfriend.

But, after watching all 10 episodes of the Netflix limited series, I can confidently say that I've felt Alex's frustration. The kind that makes you doubt yourself and think, "Am I just being dramatic right now?"

In the premiere episode, Alex seeks help from the social services office so that she can find temporary shelter and support after leaving her abusive boyfriend Sean (Nick Robinson). But, having been a stay at home mom with no proof of income, she's told there's not much the office can do. As Alex puts it, "I need a job to prove that I need day care in order to get a job? What kind of f--kery is that?"