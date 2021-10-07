Woody Harrelson Punches Man Who Allegedly Refused to Stop Taking Photos of Him and His Daughter

Watch : Woody Harrelson Gushes Over Friendship With Jennifer Lawrence

Woody Harrelson got into a fight with a man he claimed was taking photos of him and his daughter, prompting a police investigation.

Officers were called to the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after a report was made about an assault on the roof-deck, NBC Washington said. There, they found several people, including the 60-year-old actor and one of his three daughters.

Police said a man who appeared to be intoxicated had taken photos of Harrelson and his daughter, after which the actor allegedly approached the person and told him to stop and to delete the pics, the outlet reported. According to a police report obtained by E! News, Harrelson stated he got into a verbal dispute with the man, who then "lunged towards" the actor in an attempt to "grab his neck," and a witness told them the same. Harrelson told officers he punched the person "in his neck in defense of himself," the police report said.

Harrelson punched the man after he refused to stop photographing Harrelson and his daughter, police told NBC Washington, adding that based on witness accounts, it appears that the other man, not the actor, was the aggressor.