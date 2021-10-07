Get The Look: Adele's British Vogue Cover Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Adele is back and better than ever! Not only did she announce her return to music, she's also the cover star of the November 2021 issues of both American Vogue and British Vogue. It's something no one's ever done before, and it makes total sense to us that Adele would be the very first one.
If you saw her cover of British Vogue and thought she looked absolutely gorgeous, we couldn't agree more. When your makeup is being done by the legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath, of course it's going to be flawless.
Fortunately, you can get Adele's British Vogue cover look yourself! Pat McGrath shared the products she used for Adele's photoshoot on Instagram, and we rounded those up for you below.
Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
If you've always wondered how Adele gets her signature winged eye, this is one way to do it. Pat McGrath's Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner was used for the "Hello" singer's British Vogue cover shoot.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IX Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream
The Mothership IX Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream was used to create her gorgeous shimmery eye look. The palette comes in 10 "cosmic-couture" colors in futuristic finishes.
Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
Get gravity-defying lashes, just like Adele's, with Pat McGrath's Dark Star Volumizing Mascara. Just one stroke and your lashes will be longer and fuller!
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush + Glow Trio in Galactic Sun
The Divine Blush + Glow Trio in Galactic Sun is a brand new offering for the holidays. Each palette comes with two Divine Blush shades and a Divine Glow Highlighter.
Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Buff
Sculpt, shade and define your lips with this waterproof lip pencil from Pat McGrath. It comes in so many different colors, and the one used on Adele was the warm nude shade, Buff.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy
Pat McGrath's MatteTrance lipsticks are so luxe and come in many different colors. The shade Christy, which is a beige nude, was used to finish off Adele's look.
