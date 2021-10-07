WATCH NOW

The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2 Premiere
Exclusive

Gloria Estefan & Family Promise to Tackle Colorism & More Tough Topics on Red Table Talk

A return to the Red Table.

Gloria Estefandaughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan are back for another season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans—a spin-off of the interview series made famous by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris—and they gave E! the inside scoop on what's to come. 

"This is a really great opportunity to really do something that connects with people and issues that we all have as humans and go beyond what people know about us," Gloria exclusively said Thursday, Oct. 7 on E! News' Daily Pop.

The first season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans certainly accomplished this. Over the course of eight episodes, the trio discussed everything from Gloria's 1990 near-death bus crash to her daughter Emily's struggle to come out. 

"I didn't know my cousin, who I adore, was going through so much," Lili revealed.

Now that they're back, the Estefans are ready to confront equally deep topics—even if they feel intimidated at first. 

As Emily explained, "In the Latino community and the Black community as well, there are a lot of things that aren't brought to the forefront because people are afraid to have the conversation."

"Something that we constantly hear the call to action to that we feel passionate about is colorism within the Latino community," she continued. "For example, a family with five children, two of them are a lot darker-skinned than the other ones and as a result they have a different life. They're treated differently, even sometimes by their parents."

In confronting things like colorism, Emily added that they'll also examine the fact that "we're Latinos who also experience white privilege."

She hopes this will be an important step in "building that bridge with our Afro-Latino brothers and sisters."

Hear more from Emily, Lili and Gloria Estefan in the above Daily Pop interview.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans is now streaming on Facebook Watch.

