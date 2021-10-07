Gloria Estefan & Family Promise to Tackle Colorism & More Tough Topics on Red Table Talk

Watch : Gloria Estefan Won't Hold Back on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans"

A return to the Red Table.

Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan are back for another season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans—a spin-off of the interview series made famous by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris—and they gave E! the inside scoop on what's to come.

"This is a really great opportunity to really do something that connects with people and issues that we all have as humans and go beyond what people know about us," Gloria exclusively said Thursday, Oct. 7 on E! News' Daily Pop.

The first season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans certainly accomplished this. Over the course of eight episodes, the trio discussed everything from Gloria's 1990 near-death bus crash to her daughter Emily's struggle to come out.

"I didn't know my cousin, who I adore, was going through so much," Lili revealed.

Now that they're back, the Estefans are ready to confront equally deep topics—even if they feel intimidated at first.