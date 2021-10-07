Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Adele Has Fans "Rolling In The Deep" Over Upcoming Music

Adele may have a slimmer, trimmer physique now that she's no longer married to Simon Konecki, but that's just a coincidence.

She tells both British and American Vogue that, yes, her split coincided with her physical transformation, but she didn't prioritize her wellbeing to spite her ex-husband. Adele simply says that she just wanted to feel good again.

"I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety," she explains to American Vogue. "It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

In other words, this isn't Adele's "revenge body." And to those who say it is, here's her response, according to British Vogue: "Oh my god. Suck my d--k!"

"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she adds.