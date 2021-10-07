Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Adele may have a slimmer, trimmer physique now that she's no longer married to Simon Konecki, but that's just a coincidence.
She tells both British and American Vogue that, yes, her split coincided with her physical transformation, but she didn't prioritize her wellbeing to spite her ex-husband. Adele simply says that she just wanted to feel good again.
"I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety," she explains to American Vogue. "It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."
In other words, this isn't Adele's "revenge body." And to those who say it is, here's her response, according to British Vogue: "Oh my god. Suck my d--k!"
"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she adds.
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer says that she became "addicted" to working out as a way of coping with her anxiety. It's helped her so much that she finds herself in the gym two to three times a day, starting with a weightlifting session in the morning, hiking or boxing midday and ending with cardio.
As for her diet, the pop star says there is none. Adele eats what she wants and then some, saying that she probably eats "more than I used to because I work out so hard."
But don't expect to find her workout regimen online. Adele insists that anyone claiming to be her trainer is a fraud. "You know a hundred percent of the stories written about me have been absolutely fake," she asserts. "The people that came out being like, ‘I trained her,' I've never met in my life. It's disgusting. I cannot get over it. Some Pilates lady I've never met in my life!"
The only thing that seems to upset Adele more than these imposters was the response to her physique. She shares, "The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f--king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."
On the flipside, Adele knows why her fans seemingly felt betrayed by her new appearance. She tells American Vogue she "understands why it's a shock."
"I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women," the mother of one reflects. "But I'm still the same person."
Moreover, she tells British Vogue that her transformation was never a big secret. Adele just didn't share the process online because she doesn't "find it fascinating" the way the public does.
"People are shocked because I didn't share my ‘journey,'" she explains. "They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f--k."
Her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul isn't just a rebound either. After all, it's been a minute since she and Simon separated in 2019. She tells the magazine, "It's ridiculous. I think it's that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must've decided she wants to be a ho.' Because what is a woman without a husband?"
And Rich isn't the first guy she's dated since her divorce. He's just the one who happened to stick around. Adele explains that as a celebrity it was "stressful" for the men she'd gone out with because they couldn't handle the attention. Whereas Rich is "not frazzled by it at all."
While fans feel like Adele has shied away from sharing herself with the world, she'll finally pull back the curtain in her upcoming album and single "Easy on Me," out Oct. 15.
Adele covers the November issues of American and British Vogues.