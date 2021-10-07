Watch Dakota Johnson React After Drew Barrymore Praises Awkward Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Watch : What Would Drew Barrymore Do If Someone Flashed Her on TV?

Shade alert?

On The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Oct. 7, Dakota Johnson talked to host Drew Barrymore briefly about her "great" neighbors, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, noting that they "have a lot of parties and they don't invite me."

"People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," Barrymore said, referencing a viral awkward interview the Fifty Shades actress had on The Ellen DeGeneres Show almost two years ago.

"That was amazing, by the way," Barrymore continued, as Johnson laughed. "Like, amazing."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019, Ellen DeGeneres asked Johnson how her 30th birthday party was, saying she wasn't invited to the bash.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," the actress responded. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s--t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"