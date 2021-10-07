Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Rege-Jean Page's Rumored GF

As if the Duke of Hastings couldn't get any dreamier.



We are practically losing it over the sound of Regé-Jean Page's divine singing voice—which was duly noted, thanks to a clip released by Audible on Oct. 7. The actor, who voices the character of Orpheus in the audio drama adaptation of The Sandman, dropped his soothing vocals while singing in Greek for Act II of the drama—and it's something you absolutely need to hear.



As Dirk Maggs, co-executive producer and director of the audio play, put it, "It turns out that Regé-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap, he also sings like an angel. And I've got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine."



As for the Bridgerton star himself, he had a bit of a humbler approach, jokingly tweeting in response to the clip, "Did @audible_com just drop my untreated stems? Rude."